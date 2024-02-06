Patrick Mahomes did not hesistate.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't exactly have the body definition of a Mr. Universe, but he'd still take a Super Bowl victory over a chiseled stomach. How do we know that? Well, someone actually asked Mahomes to choose between a Vince Lombardi Trophy and a six-pack abs during Monday's Super Bowl media day.

“Another Super Bowl for sure. I have a six pack. It’s just under the dad bod!” the Chiefs star responded with confidence.

Reporter: “Would you rather win a Super Bowl or have a six pack of abs?" Patrick Mahomes: “Another Super Bowl for sure. I have a six pack. It’s just under the dad bod!” 😂 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uyFtaQQifl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2024

Mahomes also said that over a week after his dad bod got poked fun of on social media when he was seen shirtless while celebrating the Chiefs' win at the AFC championship game over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. He doesn't need the body of a Greek god to flex. Mahomes already has two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP awards, two NFL MVPs, and six Pro Bowl nods among the many achievements he already has collected in his career thus far.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs eyeing to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions

The Chiefs are less than a week away from playing the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 which is to be held in Las Vegas. The mission is simple for both teams and for the Chiefs, it's also to become the first NFL franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots pulled off that feat way back in the early 2000s.

Kansas City booked a ticket to Super Bowl 58 by going 11-6 in the regular season and beating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and the Ravens in the playoffs.