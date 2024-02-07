Brock Purdy was weirded out by a question about Lee Harvey Oswald.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has the biggest test of his career in just a few days when he starts Super Bowl 58 on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before he can get to that, Purdy had to field questions during Super Bowl media day. And one question, in particular, stood out because of its absurdity and how uncomfortable it seemed to make Purdy.

One member of the media asked about the comparisons some people on the internet have made between the appearances of Purdy and Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

“People think you two look alike. Did you ever hear that before?”, the media member asked. “I haven't. That's my first time hearing it,” Purdy replied.

The media member asked how Purdy felt about the comparison, and Purdy had the type of reaction you would expect of a person being compared to an assassin: “Uhh… Ehh… Yeah… Yeah, I don't know.”

The fact that the question was asked in the first place is odd, but Purdy handled it about as well as someone likely could. After all, he is less than a week from playing in the biggest game of his career and likely not keeping up with inane comparisons random people are making on social media.

The 24-year-old quarterback had a near MVP-level season this year, during which he threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while sporting a league-best 113.0 passer rating. A Pro Bowler for the first time, Purdy led the 49ers to a 12-5 record and the NFC's top seed. In the playoffs, Purdy's play has not been as solid, but he nonetheless helped lift San Francisco to come-from-behind wins over the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to get the 49ers back to their first Super Bowl since 2020.

Super Bowl 58 will be a rematch from the 49ers' last Super Bowl appearance when San Francisco, then led by Jimmy Garoppolo, collapsed in the fourth quarter and lost Super Bowl 54 to Kansas City 31-20 despite leading 20-10 to begin the final quarter.