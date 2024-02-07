NFL says Chiefs and 49ers are banned from all betting in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend, but after the game wagers can be placed.

The NFL's 2024 Super Bowl matchup will take place in Las Vegas, otherwise known as Sin City. This is a great venue for the league, with the bright lights of the strip all pointed toward the NFL, but it could cause trouble. The league has banned all players, both playing in the game and those visiting for the game from betting in any circumstance in Vegas casinos. Players and league personnel will not be allowed to partake in any gambling, but that changes after the game on Sunday.

“49ers and Chiefs players are barred from any form of gambling leading up to Super Bowl LVIII here in Las Vegas, but sources say the NFL and NFLPA have agreed that restriction ends after the game,” said NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This could be a great celebration for the team that hoists the Lombardi, but it's dangerous for the team that loses. With every other organization in the league holding tickets to the game, there will also be a plethora of athletes from squads around the NFL. These players will also be banned from any gambling on the casino floor.

Sports betting and trading have also been deemed unlawful, according to the NFLPA. The league has dealt with gambling issues in the past, especially with the surplus of sports betting in the past few years, so they don't want to add to their problems on Sunday. The Chiefs and 49ers are still in game mode. Their focus lies on the Super Bowl trophy, but after the game, all bets are off, or on, depending on how you view it.