The San Francisco 49ers have a healthy quarterback situation. Brock Purdy led the team to the NFC Championship game, and the 49ers also have two players, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance, who can compete for a starting position.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was interviewed by the Rich Eisen Show Friday and was interrupted by tight end teammate George Kittle.

“You've been asking a lot of quarterback questions over my entire career, and the fact that you just keep asking guys is just kind of crazy,” Kittle joked. “Is there any other content people out there want to know about with the San Francisco 49ers?”

Eisen responded to Kittle and asked if he was still drunk from the Beer Olympics.

“This is a pleasant surprise,” Eisen said.

Kittle went on to say he and Juszczyk were “in the middle of a nice upper-body pump” and that Juszczyk's interview says how much he likes him. Here is how the tight end responded to the question about the Beer Olympics.

“All I know is this, Rich: I won, next day, I got a great workout in,” Kittle said. “And now I'm in New York getting more workouts in. It's just part of the living.”

More from Eisen and Kittle:

“You swooped in just when I asked the juiciest question to at, “Juice Check” (Juszczyk's nickname), you know?” Eisen said.

Kittle responded, “I know, but Rich, how juicy is it when it gets asked all the time to every single player on the San Francisco 49ers?”

The moment was a fun moment with Kittle and Eisen. The 49ers do have a quarterback situation, though. Eisen asked questions the public needed to know.