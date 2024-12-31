The San Francisco 49ers suffered yet another loss in Week 17, as they came up just short in a 40-34 shootout against the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.” Making matters worse, they lost star quarterback Brock Purdy early after he suffered an elbow injury, and his latest revelation on the ailment doesn't exactly sound good for San Francisco.

Purdy picked up the injury after he was sacked by Brian Branch in the fourth quarter, with Joshua Dobbs coming in to replace him after he tried to throw on the sideline, but couldn't. Initial tests on his UCL came back clean, but Purdy described his elbow as being “on fire” after the game, with head coach Kyle Shanahan suggesting that it could be a nerve issue.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his surgically repaired elbow Tuesday. He said his arm didn’t feel great, describing it as ‘on fire,' and he was unable to throw on the sideline. UCL tests, however, came back fine. HC Kyle Shanahan said it might be a nerve issue, but tomorrow will tell the full story,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Brock Purdy's 2024 campaign for the 49ers could be over

Injuries have defined the Niners 2024 campaign, so it's almost fitting that Purdy became the latest player to go down for the team. With nothing left to play for on the year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team be cautious with their star quarterback and hold him out of their season finale in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals, regardless of how progresses throughout the week.

The hope is that Purdy did not suffer a serious injury, as San Francisco will need him healthy for the 2025 campaign as they look to bounce back from this miserable, injury-plagued 2024 season. The initial returns don't sound all that great, though, and it will be worth keeping tabs on him over the next couple of days as the team looks to get some clarity on his injury status.