Will Chase Young come through?

On Sunday evening, Chase Young and the San Francisco 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 from Las Vegas, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Young has been a tad underwhelming since his midseason trade from the Washington Commanders to the 49ers; however, the former high draft pick still possesses all of the tools necessary to make a huge imprint on the upcoming championship game.

In fact, those physical tools enticed one sports better so much that the individual placed a $2,000 wager on Young to win the Super Bowl MVP award, handed out at the end of the big game each year, per Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (via ClutchPoints Betting on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter). Should the individual win the bet, the wager would earn them $600,000.

Chase Young and the 49ers' defense as a whole have struggled a bit so far during this NFL postseason. The team had to rebound from behind against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, and then were cooked throughout the first half by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' revamped offense during the NFC Championship Game, before finally amping up the pressure in the second half of that game in route to the victory and Super Bowl berth.

Needless to say, Young and his teammates will need to be a lot more consistent throughout the evening on Sunday in order to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.