The San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey spoke about an unsung hero on the Niners' offense.

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers sliced and diced their way through the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game in the Bay Area and now the onus is on the 49ers' backfield to turn in a repeat performance against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Recently 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw compared himself to one of the NBA's all-time greats for a surprising reason. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy shared his thoughts on finding out about his head coach's feelings about him during the year he was drafted.

Now the dangerous weapon out of the backfield McCaffrey is speaking out on an unsung hero of the 49ers' offense, and it's not someone most fans would expect to hear about.

McCaffrey Showers Juszczyk With Praise

McCaffrey talked about the special nature of his backfield mate Kyle Juszczyk in an interview with Sirius XM Radio.

He talked about the 49ers fullback's versatility while describing his thoughts to the hosts.

"I think what makes him so special is how dynamic he is."@49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on what he loves about FB Kyle Juszczyk in the San Francisco offense. 📻 https://t.co/lKwCwUdbaN#FTTB | #SuperBowl | #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/HMnHsVJVQH — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 7, 2024

49ers Slight Favorites Over Kelce, Chiefs

The ex-Stanford Cardinal running back's team is a slight favorite over Kansas City heading into Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

The Chiefs have a 14-6 record while the 49ers are 14-5.

The two teams had one common opponent, the Detroit Lions. San Francisco beat Detroit in the NFC Championship Game while the Chiefs lost to Dan Campbell's group in Week One of the 2023-2024 NFL season.