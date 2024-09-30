San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo purchased a $14 million home from George Clooney, according to TMZ. The couple, married in June 2024, purchased the Fryman Canyon home about 30 years after Clooney purchased the home from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million. The wedding was at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island and was attended by many athletes and celebrities.

Culpo joked to TMZ last year that she wants to start having children, and the home's six bedrooms should certainly accommodate a big family.

McCaffrey and Culpo began dating in 2019 and were seen taking a trip to Mexico together for a vacation.

Culpo spoke about their relationship and future to Us Magazine in 2022.

“[We’re] taking it day by day,” she noted when asked about whether she sees marriage or children in the pair’s future. “It’s really exciting, you know, there’s so much to be grateful for and I don’t wanna give too much away because we do get into this a lot in the show but … I know that everything’s gonna work out exactly how it’s supposed to. I’m really excited for that.”

A huge secluded home sounds like a big step in the direction she's speaking about.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's life in 2024

It's been a tale of two stories for McCaffrey. The year began on a high note with a trip to a Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The 49ers lost that game, but McCaffrey more than made up for that setback by getting married.

Unfortunately, the 2024 NFL season hasn't been kind to the 49ers or McCaffrey. Before the first game, McCaffrey was a surprise inactive and the injury, previously unknown to the public, was more serious than first anticipated. Achilles tendonitis required McCaffrey to travel to Germany to see a specialist for a treatment similar to a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

General manager John Lynch spoke crypticly about McCaffrey's status via KNBR's Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher.

“We needed to quiet it down,” Lynch said. “The plan was to give it the time to do that and then at some point in a thoughtful way to ramp him back up… What he does and where he goes, he's got people who work on his body and have for a long time… Now he's back here and we'll have to hit certain markers and try the ramp up. God willing the thing has quieted down and we can build him up in a smart thoughtful way.”

The 49ers and McCaffrey are targeting a November return to the field.