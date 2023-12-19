Did Christian McCaffrey reveal the Eagles offense is too predictable?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey impressed when he predicted the Philadelphia Eagles offensive play-call before Jalen Hurts even took the snap.

McCaffrey was a guest on ESPN's ManningCast broadcast during the Eagles Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the second quarter while the Eagles were driving in the Red Zone, McCaffrey called that Jalen Hurts would run a quarterback draw based on where the tight end was lined up before the snap. The Seahawks looked like they weren't fooled either. The Seattle defensive line stuffed Hurts after he gained a few yards.

How predictable is the Eagles offense? This predictable:pic.twitter.com/U6gbwRD5Xq — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) December 19, 2023

The most revealing thing from McCaffrey's call wasn't his great football IQ, but how predictable the Eagles offense has become. While the average viewer may not have picked up that the tight end's position meant he would pull while Hurts ran a draw, it's not a good sign that opposing players can so quickly see what the Eagles are going to run. Especially an offensive player. Sure, a 49ers defender might be more up to date on the Eagles' offensive tendencies after playing them a couple weeks ago, but it's not great to see McCaffrey recognize it so quickly.

Either way, it's discouraging. If the Eagles offense wants to take strides forward, switching up their tendencies would be a smart decision. With their recent game plans, Philadelphia has scored less than 20 points per game in each of the past three games while losing three straight. If the Eagles want to get their offense going in time for the playoffs, they'll likely need to expand or change up their current methods of attack.