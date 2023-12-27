Cam Newton and Micah Parson shed some criticism on Brock Purdy, which led to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel defending his QB.

The San Francisco 49ers have often been in the news this season and given the level of talent on the team it is warranted. The Niners' ability to win games also gives them a reason to talk a big game because they can back it up and they haven’t been shy in doing that ever since the end of last season.

San Francisco's success has also opened the team up to criticism, mainly toward quarterback Brock Purdy. A lot of people do not credit Purdy for the 49ers wins and plenty of critics had things to say after the Niners QB threw four interceptions on Monday.

Before the game, former NFL MVP Cam Newton called Purdy a “game manager” rather than a “difference maker” which irked a lot of Niners fans and apparently Deebo Samuel. The 49ers wide receiver did not hesitate to back his quarterback and retaliate at Purdy's critics.

“First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro,” Samuel said on his weekly “Up & Adams Show” appearance. “You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.”

Samuel also took time to take a shot at Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons who tweeted his criticism of Purdy during San Francisco's loss on Monday night.

Whatever you may think about Brock Purdy, it is clear that his 49ers teammates are behind him 100 percent and will defend him even after a poor game. Though some Purdy hate may be warranted in some way, the 49ers could have the last laugh over everyone this season and hoist the Lombardi Trophy with Purdy at quarterback.