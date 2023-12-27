Rob Gronkowski calls out Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons for tweeting about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Monday.

Amid Brock Purdy's four-interception game versus the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the many to jump on the criticism of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Parsons tweeted out, “Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know!”

Rob Gronkowski found Parsons' tweet “weird,” particularly because Parsons was criticizing a quarterback and team that throttled the Cowboys earlier this season.

“It's really weird that he's tweeting that out there,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams. “There's a saying out there, losers focus on winners and winners focuses on winning. If you wanna be a winner, you've got to focus on winning. It's really, really weird because in this case Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league — he might win Defensive Player of the Year this year — but on top of it it's a team game. It doesn't matter how good you are as an individual, it matters about a team. It's weird that he's tweeting that after a loss versus Miami in Miami, and then he's tweeting that about a team that dismantled the Cowboys when they played them this year,” via the Up & Adams Show.

Parsons' timing wasn't the best with the Cowboys coming off back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Like Purdy, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a couple bad games this season. Prescott in particular didn't play well at all against the 49ers, when he threw three interceptions of his own, making Parsons' tweet sound hypocritical.

“It's just weird to me,” Gronkowski added. “He's an outstanding player and he's doing his thing this year, but you're worried about the San Francisco 49ers and you're tweeting about them? I don't know what else to say besides it's a weird situation, I really don't know how to break it down from there.”

Micah Parsons responded to Gronk's take by saying he was simply expressing his opinions. Gronk then doubled down and said he still thinks it was “weird.”

Either way, not everyone is going to agree with his criticism, or his decision to post rather than focus on his own team.