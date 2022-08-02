Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed that Samuel was not happy with the dual threat role, especially after seeing his rushing attempts increase from 22 in his first two seasons to 59 in 2021.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network at the time, it’s one of the reasons why Samuel was seeking for a move away from the team. He allegedly wanted to focus on being a receiver, with longevity his primary concern on why he doesn’t want to be a running back.

Now after signing a massive $73.5 million extension with the 49ers, Samuel broke his silence on the earlier rumors and said that they are “false.”

“At this point, they’re just making up stuff,” Samuel said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Deebo Samuel’s versatility is what makes him so valuable for the 49ers’ offense. It’s also a big reason why the team gave him such a massive deal with $58.1 million in guaranteed money, knowing that he is a unique breed of NFL athlete.

With that said, it’s only natural for some to have concerns about his willingness to be a running back for the team. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the 49ers will have any issue in that regard as they gear up for a crucial season ahead.