Raheem Mostert has attracted quite the attention this week for a recent comment about the talent level of San Francisco that has since been interpreted as a shade towards his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, and Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Miami Dolphins running back tried to clarify his earlier statement during a recent interview with Greg Papa and F.P. Santangelo on KNBR (h/t Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News)

“I can see how that can get misconstrued, to take snippets out of what one person said and alter it in a way that just seems like it’s relevant in that I’m on a different team,” Mostert said. “That’s not what I meant.”

Mostert also put more context on the quote that earned the Dolphins tailback the ire of some 49ers fans

“In regards to ‘We have more talent here,” I was speaking in terms of, we have more talent here, at this moment, than what has been here in the past . . . C’mon, I was with the Niners for several years. I know what their talent is, there’s unbelievable talent on both sides of the ball and on special teams. I wasn’t trying to take shots on anyone.”

Mostert spent over five seasons with the 49ers, who gave him a spot on the active roster in 2016 after signing him to their practice squad. Mostert would later sign a couple of one-year deals with San Francisco before inkling a 3-year deal with the team in 2019. Last March, Mostert decided to take his talents to Miami on a one-year $2.125 million contract.