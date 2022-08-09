Deebo Samuel gets real on what 49ers must do to win Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel knows exactly what they need to do to win the Super Bowl, but as usual, it won’t be easy.

The 49ers got close to winning it all in two of the past three seasons. They reached the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, and made it all the way to the Conference Championship this past campaign where they bowed down to eventual champions Los Angeles Rams.

Samuel, however, believes the 49ers have what it takes to win the Super Bowl. But in order to do so, the team needs to go back to the basics and avoid making the smallest of mistakes that could ruin a play.

“It comes to one play can mess up a whole game, so we try to minimize those,” Samuel shared, per Yahoo Sports.

“We know we kind of fell one play short from going to the Super Bowl and one play short from winning the Super Bowl. So we just got to minimize the mistakes and just go out there and play and do what we do.”

The 49ers did lose a close one to the Rams in the Conference Championship game last season, so it’s easy to see where Deebo Samuel is coming from.

Nonetheless, things could be quite tricky for the 49ers, especially with Trey Lance now taking over as QB1. The youngster will have growing pains as he tries to lead San Francisco back to the postseason, and that might not bode well in their short-term future.

Still, a lot can happen in the 2022 season. The good thing is Samuel looks more committed now than ever after signing his lucrative extension with the Niners. Hopefully, he can provide some much-needed veteran presence and guidance to the team as they start a new era of San Francisco football.