The offseason saga of San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has come to an end after he signed a three-year extension deal with the team. As expected, that contract is a lucrative one, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk listing down the key details of the said deal.

Here are some of them:

1. Signing bonus: $24.035 million. 2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2023 option bonus: $9.215 million, fully guaranteed at signing. 4. 2023 offseason workout bonus: $200,000, fully guaranteed three days after signing. 5. 2023 base salary: $1.080 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

The 49ers certainly value Deebo Samuel as an important piece of their offense, especially after an explosive season from the wideout. In the 2021 NFL campaign, Deebo Samuel blasted opposing defenses downfield and out of the backfield. He finished the year as the 49ers’ leader in receiving yards (1,405) while also grabbing six touchdowns — tied with tight end George Kittle for most among Niners players in 2021. He also proved himself as a lethal weapon on the ground, racking up 365 rushing yards and eight rushing scores on 59 carries for the 49ers, which ranked seventh in the league with 124.6 rushing yards per contest.

With Deebo Samuel securely in the fold of San Francisco for seasons to come, the 49ers can now focus their attention more on other crucial matters like finding a trade partner for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers kick off their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Chicago Bears on September 11.