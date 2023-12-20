Will they patch these up in time?

To say that the San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl contenders would be an understatement. Kyle Shanahan has been able to orchestrate schemes that make both their offense and defense thrive. But, there could still be more to the squad. They obviously still have lapses but Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy have been playing through them with adjustments on a weekly basis. Deebo Samuel noted on the Up & Adams Show how they have yet to reach their peaks.

“We are still not playing to our best potential and still leaving stuff out there on the field. There are things that neither you know or people out there know. It's just like within the building like things that we know we have to work on,” the 49ers wide receiver declared.

So far, Kyle Shanahan has been activating the trio of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel a lot. This has gotten them plenty of returns with big wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. But, he still specified that the nitty-gritty of the job is far from polished.

“It's little things like one block here that would spring Christian three or four more times. Or, a block here would have got Brock a little bit more time in the pocket to throw another ball. It's little things like that,” Samuels said about the 49ers offense.

There are still three games left before the 49ers kick off their postseason campaign. Will they be able to patch up these holes en route to a title by February?