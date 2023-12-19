49ers star Deebo Samuel was right.

Somewhere out there during the Monday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks was San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel chuckling. Maybe.

With James Bradberry and the Eagles' secondary getting torched in the Seahawks game, it only proved Samuel's point that the defensive back was “trash.” Of course, that word was what Samuel used to describe Bradberry before last season's NFC Championship Game.

Bradberry can't be proud of his overall performance on Monday, and the numbers will tell everyone why (via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports).

“James Bradberry in coverage against #Seahawks 7-of-8, 116 yards, TD, 0 INT, 118.8 rating . Bradberry has allowed a 90.5 passer rating in coverage this year, giving up 9 TD and only having 1 INT.”

The Eagles, as a team, have been suspect defensively all season. After their 20-17 loss to the Seahawks, who started backup Drew Lock over the hurting Geno Smith, the Eagles are just 28th in the NFL with 255.4 passing yards allowed per game. Lock went 22/33 for 208 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions and no fumbles. Seahawks rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba blew past the Eagles' defense for the game-winning touchdown, a clear indictment of Philly's defense.

Samuel and the 49ers also skewered that same Eagles secondary back in their 43-19 road win in Week 13. Samuel went off for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and four targets, while two other Niners players had a touchdown reception each.

The 11-3 49ers are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 16.