To say the New York Giants have not been a first half team so far this season is an understatement. In fact, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just helped Brian Daboll's team do something NFL fans haven't seen in over 20 years. It won't bring a smile to Daboll's face.

The 49ers taking a 17-6 lead into Thursday Night Football's matchup gave the Giants a -57 point differential in the first halves of games through three weeks of play. That is the worst mark by any team since at least 2000, per The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia.

Of course, fans of the Arizona Cardinals can tell you how safe a second half lead is against the Giants these days. New York stormed back from a 28-7 third quarter deficit on Sunday to snatch a win from the home team. And while the Cardinals and 49ers have very different expected levels of play this season, it just illustrates how important putting together a complete four quarters is in the NFL.

No one would've batted an eye if you predicted the 49ers would hold a lead at halftime against the Giants. San Francisco entered Thursday's contest with a 2-0 record, while the Giants were a miraculous comeback away from 0-2 on the season.

More pertinent to this particular game though, is the status of Saquon Barkley. The Giants' star running back suffered an ankle injury in Week 2's win, and was unable to suit up to face the Niners. Without their most dangerous weapon on offense, Daniel Jones and Co. were always going to struggle against San Francisco's imposing defense.

So yes, the 49ers dominated the Giants in the first two quarters of the game and in the process helped New York mark an ugly feat. But they better not take their foot off the gas. Jones and the Giants play a 60 minute game.