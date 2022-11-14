Published November 14, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers entered Sunday Night Football looking to gain ground on the division leading Seattle Seahawks. Despite being heavy favorites, the 49ers find themselves trailing 16-10 at halftime. Things might get even more difficult in the second half as linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a hit to Chargers QB Justin Jackson’s head.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has been ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on #Chargers QB Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/pxUnQrSDKw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

Herbert was rushing the football on a third down late in the first half when the hit occurred. You can see the hit to Herbert’s head twists his helmet almost all the way around. Herbert was forced from the game to be looked at by doctors. Chase Daniel came into the game and threw two incompletions and was sacked, forcing a Chargers field goal.

But upon examining the hit, Herbert was hit a millisecond before by 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward. That affected Herbert and where his head was located as Greenlaw came crashing in. It’s an unfortunate incident but not without consequences nonetheless for the 49ers.

The Chargers entered Sunday’s game missing a ton of players themselves. Their defense has been decimated by injury. During the game, they lost linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to injury as well as tight end Gerald Everett. They were already without Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Trey Pipkins on offense.

So the 49ers aren’t going to get much sympathy from football fans.

Coming out of halftime, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that Herbert is ok and should return. The 49ers can climb within a game of the Seahawks if they can pull off the comeback win.