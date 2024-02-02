Frank Gore Jr. has already declared for the 2024 NFL Draft

It looks like another Gore is on the rise. Scoring a 49-yard touchdown on his team's first game possession, Frank Gore Jr. was named MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl held on Thursday. Of course, just like his father, the younger Gore plays the running back position. And during the Shrine Bowl's awarding ceremony, Frank Gore Sr. was there to witness his son get awarded, per Lone Star Live's Joseph Hoyt.

Your Shrine Bowl MVPs: Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. and Tulane’s Jarius Monroe. Also pretty cool: that’s Frank Gore Sr. Taking a live video of his son receiving MVP. pic.twitter.com/WDfiISffF7 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 2, 2024

Gore represented team West in the Shrine Bowl, which included names such as Taulia Tagovailoa and Jarius Monroe. Their team put up a one-sided beatdown of team East, taking the game with a final score of 26-11.

In addition to Gore's initial touchdown, Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL QB Tua, managed to rush in for another in the second quarter. By halftime, team West was already showing their dominance, leading 17 to 3.

With another score from John Rhys Plumlee in the third and Cam Little's late-game field goal for extra cushion, team West made it clear that their stars were able to mesh better than the opposition's.

Frank Gore Jr.'s selection to the Shrine Bowl comes just after putting up dominant numbers for Southern Miss football. Despite the Golden Eagles' losing record, Gore Jr had regular season totals of 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns while running the ball 231 times in 2023.

At the moment, Gore Jr has already declared for the 2024 NFL draft, which means that if he gets selected, Frank Gore Sr. will be able to witness his son carve out his own path in the pros.