Sunday Night Football is going to be must-watch television this weekend as the San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Both of these teams are looking like Super Bowl contenders to begin the season, and Sunday's game should tell us a lot about where each squad is at. The 49ers are currently 4-0 heading into the game and the Cowboys are 3-1. San Francisco has had a lot of success during the first four weeks of the season, but one player that has been surprisingly quiet is tight end George Kittle. Kittle hasn't found the end zone for the 49ers this season, and he had just one catch in their win last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“That’s how I started my career is (in the) run game,” George Kittle said in regards to his role with the 49ers, according to an article from The San Francisco Chronicle. “And I’m always going to take as much pride in the run game as the pass game. Every single game I try to get guys on their back. And I’m going to out-effort you. And I’m not going to let guys beat me in the run game. That’s my goal every single day … I’m just going to continue — whatever they ask of me, I’m going to do it. If they want to throw me the ball 15 times, I’ll catch the ball 15 times. Throw it to me once. It is what it is.”

At the end of the day, Kittle just wants the 49ers to win games, and so far, they'r doing exactly that. He is a team guy, and he's going to whatever it takes to help the team win. It doesn't sound like he's too worried about his slow start to the season for the 49ers.