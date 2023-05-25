The San Francisco 49ers have had a quarterback carousel like no other team has in recent years. Five different quarterbacks have started multiple games for the 49ers in the last three seasons, including Trey Lance.

Lance was named the starter in training camp last season but only played in two games after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Fast-forward eight months and Lance could potentially be the third-string quarterback at some point during the 2023 season behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Lance was asked if he thought a trade away from the 49ers would be best for his career. He quickly refuted the question.

“No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be,” Lance said.

Whether 49ers fans love him or hate him, they have to respect Lance’s willingness to fight through the recent adversity he’s faced. As the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, Lance could easily have been arrogant and said he deserved the starting job. Instead, he just wants a chance to compete.

Purdy did exceptionally well during his time as the starter last season, going 5-0 in the regular season and leading the 49ers to two playoff wins as a rookie. Many in the football world believe he will be San Francisco’s starting QB whenever he is fully healthy.

That may not be by Week 1, which means Trey Lance has a chance to once again turn some heads and reclaim the starting job. Reports are that the 49ers like Darnold a lot though and are expected to give him a shot under center at some point.