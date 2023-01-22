The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, during which Brock Purdy will become the first seventh-round pick in NFL history to start this late into the playoffs. As he is set to achieve yet another eye-opening accomplishment, it serves as a healthy reminder that with each passing game, Purdy is continuing to prove Alabama head coach Nick Saban wrong.

Purdy, who played college football for Iowa State, had previously revealed what Saban told him when he went to Tuscaloosa for a visit. When visiting Alabama, however, Saban was less than impressed with what he saw. Via The Athletic, Saban had some harsh critiques for Purdy’s game.

“You’re below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average…” said Saban of Purdy after the visit in Alabama. Of course, Purdy ended up starring at Iowa State and sneaking into the NFL as the final pick in the 2022 draft. Now, he’s turning heads on a weekly basis, leading a Super Bowl contender deep into the playoffs.

Hopefully, he’s using those criticisms from Saban as a chip on his shoulder, because he’s certainly proven Alabama’s legendary head coach dead wrong.

Since taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback, following the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has not lost a single start in the NFL. He made quick work of the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, throwing three interceptions and running one more in.

His emergence has created questions regarding the 49ers’ offseason plans and the future of Trey Lance on the team, a player who was deemed the undisputed franchise cornerstone at the start of this season.

Ultimately, Brock Purdy continues to defy the odds, and he’s getting the last laugh after Nick Saban’s harsh critique of his abilities back in his recruiting days.