The San Francisco 49ers meet up for a huge NFC clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Currently trailing the Arizona Cardinals, and tied at 4-4 with the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers are in serious need of a win to get themselves back in front of the division. Ahead of Sunday's game, the 49ers received great news on the status of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

Samuel, listed as questionable leading up to the weekend, is expected to play against the Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey is set to make his first appearance of the season, after dealing with an Achilles injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't revealed much on how he plans to tweak his previous game plan with two best offensive stars available in the lineup, but rest assured, their presence will be enough to keep Tampa Bay's defense on its toes throughout the afternoon.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey returns from long absence

He's back! After eight missed games, and a daunting recovery, McCaffrey will finally make his 2024-25 debut. Coming off a career-best season, where he recorded an astounding 1,459 rushing yards on 272 carries and 14 touchdowns, the Pro Bowl running back will face a lowly Tampa Bay defense in Week 10.

It remains to be seen just how much the 49ers are going to unleash their best offensive weapon on Sunday, or how much he'll be limited by the Achilles injury that's sidelined him all this time. That said, his active status will be tough for Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff to ignore in a pivotal NFC matchup.

While he may not light up the stat sheet like fans are used to seeing, it's expected that he'll start the game in the backfield, with some occasional relief from Jordan Mason and rookie Isaac Guerendo.