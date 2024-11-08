The San Francisco 49ers have battled injuries all season. The team limped into its Week 9 bye, hoping the time off would allow players to heal up. While All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his season debut in Week 10, the 49ers are still banged up as Thursday’s injury report was extensive.

McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Jordan Mason were among the 10 49ers listed as limited in practice Thursday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner on X. Wideout Chris Conley did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers lost Bradon Aiyuk to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7. With Samuel, Conley, and Jauan Jennings dealing with injuries, San Francisco could be extremely thin at receiver in Week 10.

Samuel has been banged up all season but has mostly managed to play through various ailments. The veteran WR missed Week 3’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a calf injury that was expected to keep him sidelined for multiple games, but he returned to practice the following week. Samuel was hospitalized with pneumonia after leaving the 49ers’ Week 7 game early. He returned to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 but suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter that he’s still dealing with after San Francisco’s bye.

The 49ers need a Christian McCaffrey boost

McCaffrey was able to return to practice this week and should play on Sunday. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has been sidelined through the first nine weeks with an Achilles injury. While the team eagerly awaits McCaffrey’s return, head coach Kyle Shanahan praised the backup running backs who kept the team’s ground game competitive all season.

Jordan Mason was first up to fill in for McCaffrey. When Mason went down with a shoulder injury in Week 8, rookie RB Isaac Guerendo replaced him and produced 102 total yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. Mason is still nursing his shoulder ailment. While he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, he was back to a limited session on Thursday.

Despite all the injuries, quarterback Brock Purdy is eighth in the league with 2101 passing yards as veteran tight end George Kittle has stepped up with a monster season. Kittle has 40 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games this season.

The 49ers are 4-4, but they’re only a half-game behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. San Francisco will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 4-5 Buccaneers in Week 10.