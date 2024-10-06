The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a showdown with a division rival on Sunday, and they have some healthy players to help them. The team is expected to have both George Kittle and Fred Warner available against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN. The linebacker Warner has an injured ankle, while Kittle is dealing with sore ribs.

San Francisco is 2-2 on the season and in a tough position. The team is coming off of a Super Bowl game appearance, and struggling somewhat to find success in 2024. The 49ers have been riddled with injuries, including to these two players. Christian McCaffrey hasn't even played this season for the team.

Both Warner and Kittle were listed as questionable on the injury report for most of the week.

49ers are grateful to have those two players against Cardinals

Kittle is one of the 49ers' top targets in the passing game. The tight end has 15 receptions this season for 161 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdown catches have come in his last two game appearances.

The tight end had one of the best campaigns of his career in 2023. He finished the season with 1,020 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Kittle posted at least six touchdown catches in his last three seasons.

The linebacker Warner had one of his best games of his season on September 29 against the New England Patriots. Warner finished the contest with seven tackles and an interception. He posted 27 tackles so far in 2024, with a sack and two interceptions.

Warner is nearing 800 career tackles in the NFL. He's finished every year of his career with at least 100 season tackles. 49ers fans are clearly happy that both of these weapons are going to be available for a team looking for wins.

San Francisco hosts the Cardinals Sunday at 4:05 Eastern. The Cardinals are 1-3 entering the game.