The San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL world when they re-signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a hefty one-year contract. Many expected the team to trade the veteran quarterback to pave way for the rise of Trey Lance. However, due to a sudden surgery, Garoppolo wasn’t immediately traded. Now, the Niners keep him for at least one more year.

During the height of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade saga, countless rumors emerged about the trade deals. One report from Mike Florio said that the 49ers were telling teams they had an offer of two second-rounders for Jimmy G. A few months after that report, general manager John Lynch denied that this interaction ever took place. (via 49ers Web Zone)

“I never said that,” Lynch said on the Murph & Mac show before laughing. “We were in a bunch of talks with teams, and it was right about when we were at the Combine, those talks were heating up. So conceptually, we had talked about a number of different things, and we were kind of looking and saying, ‘OK, where is the best offer?'”

After those talks, the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo’s doctor decided that the quarterback should get surgery. After that, well, it was chaos: by the time Garoppolo fully recovered, most teams had already found their quarterback for the season. The Niners would then choose to keep Jimmy G in the interim.

In a lot of ways, this move could end up benefitting the team this season. Lance is talented, but there’s a distinct possibility he struggles in his first full year as a starter. Having Garoppolo on the team allows the 49ers flexibility to throw him out there if Lance needs a breather or is struggling in certain spots.