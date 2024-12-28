With the San Francisco 49ers looking to play spoiler on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, it appears they'll have Isaac Guerendo back on the field. The 49ers' rookie running back looks to return to the field after working through hamstring and foot injuries that caused him to miss Week 16, per Adam Schefter on X.

“49ers RB Isaac Guerendo, who has been limited in practice this week due to hamstring and foot injuries, is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Throughout the week of practice, Guerendo has logged limited participation on Thursday and Friday, making an appearance on Monday more likely.

His participation on Saturday should resolve any questions about whether he'll see the field against the Lions.

49ers' injury luck improves with RB Isaac Guerendo status

After losing running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason to injury, Guerendo turned into the team's lead back.

As a fourth-round rookie who split time between Wisconsin and Louisville, Guerendo was seen as a runningback who would fit 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wonderfully, given his size and abilities as a pass catcher.

In his first season with the team, he's seen an increased workload recently, taking full advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

Through just two starts across 14 games, the rookie running back has accumulated 468 scrimmage yards, finding the end zone four times.

After the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 12-6 in Week 16, their offense was noticeably missing something.

And with Guerendo expected back in the lineup for Monday Night Football against the Lions, their offense can at least have a somewhat competent rushing attack.

With that, they'll face off against a Lions defense that's more injured than any unit in the league. However, coached by Dan Campbell and powered by the grit of Detroit, MI, that unit hasn't taken much of a step back, even with all their injuries.