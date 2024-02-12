Kyle Shanahan took a page out of the Tennessee football playbook.

Kyle Shanahan is beating Andy Reid in schemes so far during Super Bowl 58. The San Francisco 49ers head honcho has been calling insane plays to get the Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey-led offense. His best play involved Jauan Jennings because he knew the hidden skills that his players. The last time that something like that happened, Josh Dobbs was still in Tennessee.

You heard that right! Kyle Shanahan knew that Jauan Jennings had the arm strength to get the ball to Christian McCaffrey. Before heading to Tennessee, he was a quarterback in high school. He only threw two completions but that was enough for the 49ers head coach to trust him in making one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl 58 history, via the NFL.

Jauan Jennings to CMC for the TD!! pic.twitter.com/qmFKD8zu12 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 12, 2024

Tennessee fans might have even started snapping their hands as they recall a similar play in 2015. Jennings ran the same play but with Josh Dobbs on the receiving end, per Danny Emerman of the Mercury News. Shanahan might have seen this, noted it on his 49ers playbook, and knew that the Chiefs would fall for it.

So far the 49ers are holding the Chiefs off from scoring and firing on all cylinders when they have the ball. Brock Purdy has 10 completions out of 15 passing attempts for 123 yards. McCaffrey, meanwhile, leads the 49ers in rushing with nine carries for 33 yards. However, the Lombardi trophy is won in the second half. Hopefully, the 49ers deliver on their promise to the faithful and win one for the Bay Area after decades of coming close but falling short.