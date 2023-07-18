San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave had a hilarious reaction to a recent post by the official Twitter account of Madden NFL 24. The said tweet revealed that Hargrave is not among the top 10 in the league in terms of Madden NFL 24 ratings, ranking just 17th overall among defensive linemen with a grade of 84.

“Definitely editing lol” Hargrave tweeted along with the original post by Madden NFL 24.

Javon Hargrave doesn't need any affirmation from a video game to prove he's one of the best players in his position in the NFL. For one, he made it to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and had just helped the Philadelphia Eagles earn a spot in last February's Super Bowl. Although the Eagles failed to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Javon Hargrave had a big role in Philly's defense that ranked seventh in the entire league with just 19.8 points allowed per game and No. 1 overall with only 292.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

Interestingly enough, Javon Hargrave signed this offseason with the team the Eagles beat in the conference championship game, as the 49ers inked him to a four-year deal worth $84 million back in March. In any case, he will still be part of a defense considered by many as one of the best heading into the 2023 NFL season, as the 49ers were No. 1 in 2022 in scoring defense (17.2 points allowed per game).

Hargrave's general Madden NFL 24 ratings gave him good grades in terms of acceleration (80), strength (87), jumping (83), injury (91), stamina (84), and toughness (88). Madden gave him low ratings for his agility (68) and awareness (68).