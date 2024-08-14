OK, San Francisco 49ers: Deal? Or no deal? The saga with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has gone back and forth, and the team even signed a new wideout Tuesday. So the question remains as to why the 49ers have not yet signed off on trading the disgruntled star.

It started earlier this summer when rumors of the 49ers dealing Aiyuk seemed to be little more than Internet rumor gravy. But things heated up recently. And it looks like a deal with the Steelers could happen.

The holdup now is the 49ers still think they have a shot at signing Aiyuk to an extension and keeping him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo posted on X, “The #49ers and Brandon Aiyuk aren’t that far apart on a deal, which is why they haven’t pulled the trigger on a trade to the #Steelers and Aiyuk is still hoping they can clear one final hurdle in the negotiations.”

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is one of league's best

This is a receiver coming off a giant 1,342-yard season with seven touchdowns. He has started 49 games over the last three seasons for one of the league’s best teams, and earned second-team All-Pro honors last year. Also, the 49ers are an offensive juggernaut.

However, money is money. And Aiyuk wants some, especially if it's from the Steelers. Aiyuk reportedly didn’t have any interest in joining the Patriots, who seemed willing to open the bank vault if he agreed to play in New England, according to nbcsportsboston.com.

The Steelers and 49ers have agreed to parameters for a trade, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But Ayiuk also has a long-term contract offer from the 49ers, who reportedly want to keep him.

For now, Aiyuk stands in limbo. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the receiver hasn’t been participating in anything with the team, according to nbcsports.com via a team transcript.

“Not with us,” Shanahan said. “I trust Brandon knows what he’s got to do for this year to get ready to play,” Shanahan said, “I have a feeling he’s finding a way to stay in shape and do those things. But there’s a football shape element that I know he is eager to get back to and us too. So hopefully we can get to that soon. But Brandon knows what he’s got to do to be in shape for the season and I feel confident he is doing that.”

What impact will this deal or no deal make for 2024 season?

This is the type of situation that could shape the NFL postseason, even though it's one player. If the Steelers add a talent like Aiyuk, they move from playoff threat to Super Bowl contender — if things work out at quarterback with either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

But if the 49ers keep Aiyuk, they remain a solid favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC. Without him, they look more like a playoff team that won't make a lot of postseason noise.