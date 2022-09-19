Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him.

Jimmy G himself admitted that he was a bit rusty as he entered the game, but he quickly got back up to speed not long after taking the field (h/t FOX Sports: NFL on Twitter):

“Once I got in the first play I got smoked, so kind of woke me up quick and the rest is just football,” Garoppolo said.

When asked how he was able to stay ready despite falling in the 49ers’ pecking order, Garoppolo credited head coach Kyle Shanahan as well as his teammates:

“There were a couple of plays that were first time out there,” he said. “Kyle and me we got a good relationship, he knows what I like and don’t like. Guys were making plays today. I was just getting the ball in the playmakers’ hands, and they did the rest.”

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Garoppolo this summer. After being linked to an offseason exit, San Francisco eventually decided to keep him on the roster. Throughout the entire ordeal, the two-time Super Bowl champ just kept his head down.

“It’s an emotional game,” Jimmy G said. “You gotta play with passion. You gotta come out here everyday and you just gotta love it. I do. This whole team does.”

Jimmy Garoppolo also said that he feels “so sorry” for Lance and that this whole situation “sucks.” Early reports state that Lance could miss the rest of the season with a major ankle injury, which means that Jimmy G will likely take on the QB1 role the rest of the way.