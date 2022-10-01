San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly called out head coach Kyle Shanahan’s playcalling on Sunday night. When asked about it Friday, the veteran quarterback didn’t exactly deny those comments.

A viral clip made its way around social media in which it seemed Garoppolo expressed his frustrations with the playcalling. Lip readers across social media believe the 49ers quarterback said “all your plays suck, man.”

On Friday, Garoppolo was in a much more jovial mood. In fact, he expressed glee this type of comment caught social media attention and not something else.

“I can’t read lips. I’m sure I’ve said a lot worse things on the field, so I’m glad they caught that rather than something else,” Garoppolo told the media. “It is what it is.”

A reporter directly asked about the 49ers quarterback about his relationship with Shanahan. Garoppolo affirmed that he and his head coach remain on the same page.

“You say a lot of things in the heat of battle that I hope people don’t hear. … Me and Kyle are cool, we really are,” Garoppolo said.

Shanahan commented on the clip earlier in the day Friday. The 49ers coach allowed his true feelings to shine when discussing the clip.

“The clip to me is a joke, so I can’t believe we’re talking about it,” Shanahan said. “Anytime you are doing well in the first half moving the ball and you get into the second half and you have three turnovers on three of your drives, you have a safety on one and you don’t convert a third down, it’s real frustrating to get anything going.”

Only time will tell if Garoppolo and Shanahan can get things back on track. They have a huge test against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams coming up on Monday Night Football.