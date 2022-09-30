The San Francisco 49ers suffered a razor-thin loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, 11-10, and some folks were quick to pin the blame on Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This was after Jimmy G threw an interception that pretty much ended his team’s hopes of escaping with a victory against the Broncos.

For his part, however, it seems that Garoppolo doesn’t believe that this loss should be on him. Jimmy G did not seem to like the play Kyle Shanahan drew up in what led to Garoppolo’s game-deciding interception. The Niners QB was caught on film right after the play uttering a savage message which seems to have been aimed at his head coach:

“All of your plays suck man.”- Jimmy G pic.twitter.com/7BAe0dUC3s — Brooks Anderson II (@BNAmusic88) September 27, 2022

You don’t have to be an expert lip reader to make out what Jimmy G said there.

Shanahan has now spoken out about the now-controversial incident, and the Niners coach clearly isn’t happy about all the buzz surrounding Garoppolo’s supposed shade-throwing (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I don’t know the clip you’re talking about,” Shanahan responded when asked about the Garoppolo video. “I’m not a very good lip reader, but I probably won’t watch it.”

Shanahan tried to play the oblivious card, but it is clear that he knows exactly what clip the reporters were talking about here. The 49ers coach went off as he decided to speak his mind about how the media is just trying to make a big deal out of nothing:

“First of all, the clip to me is a joke, so I can’t believe we’re talking about it,” Shanahan said. “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said, but we were extremely frustrated from the whole game. Anytime you are doing well in the first half moving the ball and you get into the second half and you have three turnovers on three of your drives, you have a safety on one and you don’t convert a third down, it’s real frustrating to get anything going.”

Shanahan is absolutely right about how frustrated the entire team was with the loss. However, it’s also pretty clear-cut what Garoppolo said in the immediate aftermath of the botched play, so it’s not very hard to read between the lines here.