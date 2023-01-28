San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined since Week 13 with a broken foot. In recent weeks, he has worked to return to the field. But as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, Garoppolo won’t be ready to take the field.

On Friday, Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with Matt Barrows of The Athletic. During the conversation, the veteran quarterback hinted that a return could still be in his future.

For our 49ers-Eagles NFC Title game preview and predictions, listen below:

According to Barrows, Garoppolo stated that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint”.

Barrows followed up by asking Garoppolo if he could be ready to go if the 49ers make the Super Bowl. He responded, saying, “That’s still up in the air.”

To start the season, the 49ers opted to send out second-year quarterback as the starter. But a broken ankle ended his season in Week 2. In his place, Garoppolo took the field.

Over 11 games, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 33 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Following Garoppolo breaking his foot, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took the field.

Since taking over, Purdy has yet to lose a game. During the regular season, he threw for 1,374 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Over their two playoff games, he has added 546 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

At the moment, it appears that even if Garoppolo were to be ready for the Super Bowl, the starting job currently belongs to Purdy.