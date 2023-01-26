Led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in the NFC Championship game. They are set to take on one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams in the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of this 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship game, we will be giving our 49ers predictions.

Throughout the entirety of the regular season, the 49ers were met with challenges. This includes three different starting quarterbacks in Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy. Along with injuries to their quarterback room, many other key playmakers on offense missed time.

For our preview and predictions on the 49ers’ NFC title game matchup against the Eagles, listen below:

But this team did not slow down. Instead, they have been elite, including winning 12 straight games.

In the playoffs, they have played well on both sides of the ball. With a Super Bowl on their minds, they show no signs of slowing down. But they first have to get past this Eagles team.

Here are three bold predictions for the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

3. George Kittle records 100+ receiving yards

49ers tight end George Kittle once again put together a strong regular season. Over 15 games, he was a go-to target within the offense. He recorded 60 receptions for 765 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Kittle finished the regular season in a big way. Over the final four games, he recorded 18 receptions for 265 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

After a quiet performance in the Wild Card round where he recorded just two receptions for 37 receiving yards, Kittle bounced back in the divisional round. He finished the game recording five receptions for 95 receiving yards.

Based on what he has done in recent weeks, he could be set for another big round in the NFC Championship. A 100-yard receiving game could be in the cards for the star tight end.

Kittle recorded just one 100-plus receiving-yard game during the regular season. But as he lines up against this Eagles defense, he could be in line to do it once again.

The 49ers offense is loaded with firepower. The Eagles defense will be tasked with slowing down several of the game’s best talents on offense. This could lead to Kittle once again stuffing the stat sheet.

2. Brock Purdy records 2+ touchdowns

Since taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm. The rookie quarterback has posted a 7-0 record while playing at a high level.

In the six games during the regular season that Purdy played significant time, he played better than anyone expected. During this stretch, he threw for 1,308 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, Purdy added one rushing touchdown.

In the 49ers two playoff games, Purdy has once again led this team. He has thrown for 546 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the ground, he has added 24 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Purdy and the 49ers offense played well against a strong Cowboys defense. They will likely be met with a bigger challenge when they take on this Eagles defense, but this offense could be up for the task.

In his limited time on the field, Purdy has made an impact on the team. He has been named a finalist for the offensive rookie of the year, and everything he does now is just further adding to an impressive resume.

Purdy could test the Eagles defense through the air, and could also make an impact on the ground. He has recorded at least two touchdowns in seven of his appearances this season. He could now be set to do it once again in the most important game of the season.

1. 49ers defense limits the Eagles to less than 20 points

This NFC Championship matchup will feature arguably the two most talented defenses in the NFL. Throughout the entire season, both the Eagles and 49ers limited opponents in a big way. This game could very well come down to which group has the better performance. Based on how the 49ers have played as of late, they could find a way to limit this high-powered Eagles offense.

Led by defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers defense has put up strong numbers all season. Over the regular season, they limited opposing offenses to less than 20 points in 14 games. They have now managed to find the same success in the playoffs.

Over their two playoff games, they have allowed a total of 35 points. This includes holding the Dallas Cowboys to just 12 total points.

The 49ers defense is full of talent. With elite options like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, they have been a force all season. If they can once again string together a strong game, they could limit the Eagles in a way they haven’t been all season.