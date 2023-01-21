Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering well for the San Francisco 49ers, but he still won’t be present when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

The 49ers have officially ruled out Garoppolo for Sunday’s game as he continues his recovery from foot injury, per team reporter Lindsey Pallares.

There have been a lot of talks about Garoppolo’s potential return sooner rather than later, leading to some excitement around the team. The hopes for his return has only been fueled by the latest updates that he is out of his walking boot and has returned to practice doing some light work.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did say, however, that there’s a “better chance” Garoppolo returns in the Super Bowl rather than the NFC Championship game–that is if they make it to those stages. With that said, Garoppolo’s latest status didn’t really come as a big surprise.

“I’d be surprised [if Garoppolo was available next week], but I think it depends how on this whole weekend goes and stuff, but think there’s an outside chance,” Shanahan said recently.

For what it’s worth, even if Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the team this postseasons should they be able to extend it, the veteran quarterback won’t be starting. It has been reported earlier that Brock Purdy is expected to stay as QB1 for the team even if Garoppolo returns, with the latter taking on a backup QB role instead.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Garoppolo, but for now, the 49ers can’t think too much about that since they have a do-or-die situation at their hands when they meet the Cowboys.