The 49ers need big performances from these guys on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers head into Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday with stars in their eyes and the confidence of being the favorites against two-time Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Thirteen key questions were being asked this week in the lead-up to the game and they could ultimately determine its outcome. San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a potential star of Sunday's game, chimed in on why he should be compared to LeBron James.

The 49ers will have to contend with a talented and confident Chiefs team led by one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era.

For the 49ers to take home the W and the Lombardi Trophy, there are three matchups that they must win on Sunday.

1. 49ers Offensive Line vs. Chris Jones-

The Chiefs have the type of defense that doesn't always ‘Wow' on film and doesn't always put up the most gaudy stats, but they always seem to play their best in big moments.

Chris Jones is the unsung hero of the Chiefs dynasty and a wrecking ball on the defensive line.

For the 49ers to win on Sunday, Jones must be neutralized early and often, or at least accounted for at all times.

The Niners' offensive line has given up 34 sacks this season, which ranks among the best offensive line pass protection totals in the NFL.

Jones will go up against the 49ers' unsung trio on the inside of the o-line in Jake Brendel, Aaron Banks, and Jon Feliciano.

The 49ers must keep Jones from disrupting the rhythm of their passing and rushing games and keep Brock Purdy's jersey as clean as humanly possible.

2. George Kittle vs. the Field-

Kittle played like a man possessed against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game. He avenged Nick Bosa's brother Joey Bosa by pancaking Lions young Pro Bowl Aidan Hutchinson, a play the man known as ‘Hutch' never saw coming.

That play said a lot about Kittle's heart, intensity, and physicality. It may have said a lot about his diligence in film study as well, considering Hutchinson pancaked Joey Bosa earlier this season in a Lions win over the Chargers.

Kittle will need to play as his truest most maniacal self on Sunday for the 49ers to have a chance. He must set the edge and set the tone as a sixth or seventh blocker alongside Kyle Jusczcyk and the Niners' offensive line to give Christian McCaffrey room to run.

Kittle will face a fearsome Chiefs pass rush and a defense with plenty of veteran, in-your-face type of players.

Now older and wiser since his four-catch, 36 yard performance 2020's Super Bowl vs. KC, Kittle is stronger than ever, sacrificing stats for the good of the team and doling out punishment with each passing week.

Expect a big performance on Sunday.

3. Niners Receivers vs. Dropped Passes-

Deebo Samuel, Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk are the kind of players that either go boom or bust in a game like this, based on several historical performances.

They could each put up nearly 100 yards or more and blow the Chiefs secondary and linebackers out of the water or they could let the big stage get to them and fumble their opportunities under the bright lights.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been to the mountaintop before.

The 49ers haven't.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the 49ers to rack up points at Super Bowl LVIII and now it's up to Brock Purdy's receivers to deliver.

Aiyuk made an insane, contested, bobbling catch vs. Detroit that will be remembered forever in 49ers lore, reminiscent of David Tyree of the New York Giants vs. Tom Brady and Randy Moss's New England Patriots.

Now he and his teammates must make the little plays to keep the chains moving and prevent turnovers against the Chiefs.

The prediction here is that they will, and the Niners will bring home Lombardi Trophy number six.