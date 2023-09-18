The San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday's Week 2 NFL action. The 49ers won the contest, 30-23, behind quarterback Brock Purdy's 206 passing yards on 17 completions and one rushing touchdown, as well as running back Christian McCaffrey's 116-yard/one-touchdown performance. Despite the resounding victory, there were a few kinks in the 49ers performance that fans and head coach Kyle Shanahan alike are likely hoping to iron out, including Purdy's three glaring overthrows.

Of the three, perhaps the most concerning one came with just under two minutes to go in the third quarter. Operating from the Rams' 39-yard line, Brock Purdy targeted Deebo Samuel on a deep skinny post but overthrows it by almost five yards.

When asked about that post-game, as well as the other two overthrows, Shanahan decided to look at the silver lining. “They were all tough ones,” he said in regard to the throws. “The main thing he did today, [however], was protect the ball.”

Brock Purdy was the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, a.k.a Mr. Irrelevant. Though originally destined to spend the year on the 49ers practice squad, an injury to former quarterback Trey Lance in Week 2 last season landed Purdy the role of backup quarterback. Thereafter, in Week 13 after a season-ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy became the starter and Purdy mania took the NFL by storm.

Drawing comparisons to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady with regard to his underdog mentality, Purdy has defied all odds and expectations of him to become a true starting NFL quarterback. Though there is definitely room for improvement, as a sophomore who was expected by most to not make it out of the practice squad, Purdy is performing exceptionally well.

Following in the footsteps of Kyle Shanahan, it's better to focus on the positive aspects of his game rather than Brock Purdy's shortcomings. Considering his drive and work ethic, there is no doubt that Purdy will work to improve his tendency to overthrow in the coming weeks. At least, his head coach seems to believe so.