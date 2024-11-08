San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered welcoming news Thursday, with the team set to bolster a banged-up offense heading into their Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

Shanahan revealed to KNBR radio that wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are set to return, per ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner. Samuel is dealing with ribs and oblique ailments, while Jennings has a bad hip. Shanahan “expects” both will play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Samuel has played in seven total games for 4-4 San Francisco. He didn't suit up versus the Los Angeles Rams in the 49ers' 27-24 road loss in Week 3. He's caught 24 passes for 406 yards and one touchdown. Samuel also crossed the end zone on one rushing touchdown. He recently grabbed four receptions for 71 yards in the 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.

Jennings has been involved in fewer contests at six. The veteran has reeled in 25 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns. Jennings did not run routes against Dallas.

Their availability is significant amid the other major news out of Santa Clara. The 49ers watched star running back Christian McCaffrey run practice drills Thursday too. The All-Pro running back suffered Achilles tendinitis which limited him during training camp.

But his anticipated and long-awaited return, along with Samuel's and Jennings' playing status, brings renewed enthusiasm to the 49ers. They're set to return for a crucial game g the midseason push for postseason contention.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan addresses ‘tired' Buccaneers defense

As the offense gets back to full strength, Shanahan can continue diving into a Buccaneers defense that looked worn down from their last game.

Tampa Bay's unit stayed on the field for an uncanny 83 plays in the 30-24 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan got asked by reporters Monday if that puts an offensive mind like him at a stronger advantage.

“Not much as a play caller. You hope they're still tired from it,” Shanahan began. “You hope that we make the game hard for them and stuff and do all that.”

The Buccaneers surrendered 384 total yards and an average of 4.6 yards per play in the road defeat at Arrowhead Stadium. Tampa also saw Kansas City pick up 28 first downs. But the most astonishing stat was the Chiefs' time of possession. Kansas City kept the football for 40 minutes and 42 seconds. The Bucs held it for 25:10.

Tampa bottled Patrick Mahomes to 291 passing yards and sacked him twice. But again, Kansas City controlled the clock on its way to victory.

Shanahan's 49ers play their own ball-control style. The seventh-year head coach has produced the league's second-best offense in 2024. Shanahan attacks defenses with misdirection and zone read runs. The 49ers have fielded the league's fourth-ranked ground attack by averaging 159 yards per game.

San Francisco snatched victory in two of their last three games. The 49ers enter Raymond James Stadium as 5.5-point favorites to beat the 4-5 Bucs. They also boast a 20-7 overall record against Tampa. Shanahan may now have his team at an advantage with the increased likelihood McCaffrey will play, plus Samuel and Jennings returning as well.