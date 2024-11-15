Nick Bosa is not letting a fine stop him from supporting President Donald Trump. The San Francisco 49ers star pass-rusher was penalized $11,255 thousand for violating the NFL uniform and equipment rules after wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during the postgame interview of the team's Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He roared back, though, paying homage to President-Elect Donald Trump last Sunday.

After recording a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Bosa and multiple 49ers defensive players celebrated by apparently breaking out the famous “Trump dance.” Because of his well-known affinity for the 45th and soon-to-be 46th president of the United States, many people assumed that the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year conceived the plan. That does not seem to be the case, though.

“That was the Trump dance…. It was actually Leonard Floyd's idea,” Shanahan told KNBR, via The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi. “When Bosa got the sack, Leonard Floyd started doing it and then Trump did — I mean Bosa did it — then Sam O {Okuayinonu} did, and then Fred {Warner} came in at the end and did it… It was pretty cool to see.”

Nick Bosa, 49ers are having some fun

Those who have watched Trump's rallies will recognize the concise arm movements the Niners exhibited en route to their 23-20 road win versus the Buccaneers. He has busted the move after finishing his speeches, while songs like “Hold on, I'm Comin” play in the background. Civil political discussions are far too rare these days, so it is encouraging to see several of Bosa's teammates urge him to do the Trump dance.

Regardless of what a player's presidential preference was, Nick Bosa clearly had a big support system behind him following his fine. With that type of camaraderie present, the 49ers might be able to take control of the NFC West and potentially the conference altogether. They definitely have the talent to complete such an undertaking.

Bosa has 5.5 sacks, one interception, 32 combined tackles and eight tackles for loss in nine games during the 2024-25 campaign. When he is plowing through linemen and bull rushing toward quarterbacks at a high rate, the 49ers are difficult to beat. The defense is overall not as stingy as it has been in the recent past, however, surrendering 22.4 points per game (tied for 17th-best in league).

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end may not be doing as much dancing during the upcoming stretch of competition, as the 49ers (5-4) lock in for pivotal showdowns with the Seattle Seahawks (4-5), Green Bay Packers (6-3) and Buffalo Bills (8-2).