Kyle Shanahan opens up about Jimmy Garoppolo’s play in win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Los Angeles Rams at home last Monday to score a 24-9 victory. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners are back to their winning ways, as they were able to rebound from a forgettable 11-10 road loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. It was not all that rosy for Garoppolo and the 49ers’ offense in the Rams, though, with still some flaws showing up. Among those highlighted by at least one reporter during San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan’s conference call Tuesday was Garoppolo’s consecutive missed throws in the second period.

Shanahan would break down those plays for the media, while also saying he loved the way Jimmy Garoppolo played overall versus the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Yeah, Jimmy came out on fire, we had a couple mistakes, especially I think on that second play of the game with the protection issue. And then kept us on the field with some big third down throws. Then those ones, the three in a row, we took a shot to [TE] Charlie [Woerner] down the sideline. Just missed him. Charlie could have made a tough catch. Jimmy could have made it a little bit easier, but they just missed each other. The next play had a real good look to [WR] Ray-Ray [McCloud III] on the screen, but [Los Angeles Rams CB] Jalen Ramsey’s a pretty talented long player and he got in the passing lane and tipped it. And then on third down, Jimmy just shot a rifle to [WR] Jauan [Jennings] and it just sailed a little bit over his head. Those were probably the few that he missed in the game, but overall he played pretty good.”

Jimmy Garoppolo finished the Rams game with 239 passing yards and a touchdown and without an interception but only completed 16-of-27 passes. Part of Garoppolo’s struggles so far this season can be attributed to a banged-up 49ers offensive line that is now without Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.

Nevertheless, the 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to deliver. Up next for the team is a matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 5.