San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Brandon Allen was called to action for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, though, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity to start in lieu of injured QB1 Brock Purdy.

Allen struggled under center in the 38-10 loss to Green Bay, passing for just 199 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 17-of-29 pass completions. In addition, Allen got intercepted, sacked twice for a loss of two yards, and recorded two fumbles (one recovered, one lost).

It was later known that Allen suffered a broken finger injury in his left hand during a practice weeks ago, according to Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

Kyle Shanahan's blunt answer to inquiry about decision to start Brandon Allen

Many were not aware of that injury until it was brought up on Sunday. It might not have impacted Allen's performance all that much given that he throws with his right hand, but that did not stop 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan from getting asked about his decision to start Allen instead of Josh Dobbs, who apart from being available and healthy, had considerable recent experience as a starter than Allen.

“Because he's not hurt, Shanahan said in return (h/t David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.). “He's fine. He hurt his finger like three weeks ago,” Shanahan added.

Shanahan also had a lukewarm review of Allen's performance overall.

“Brandon, I thought he did some good things,” the 49ers sideline boss shared. “I thought he made some big throws. Just the plays I can think of, he had a rough one in the beginning that he threw to them. Two plays, he just slipped on that field. That hurt us.”

“But I thought Brandon made some big throws and stuff and gave us a chance.”

Up until the Packers game, Allen's most recent start in the NFL took place way back in 2021 when he was still with the Cincinnati Bengals. For what it's worth, Dobbs, had a total of 12 starts for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL season.

It remains to be seen whether the 49ers will have Purdy back in time for Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, so at the moment, there seems to be a chance for Allen (or Dobbs) to start opposite Josh Allen and company.