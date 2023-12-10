San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explains what make Deebo Samuel different than other receivers across the NFL

Deebo Samuel was the star for the San Francisco 49ers in their 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In the game, he had seven touchdowns for 138 total yards and three touchdowns. His performance wasn't just incredible because he went for over 100 yards and had a hat trick, but how impressive those touchdowns were.

Samuel's two receiving touchdowns were 46 and 48 yards each, with Deebo evading tacklers and rushers on all three. His ability to catch huge passes over the middle, execute screens, run like a running back and take short passes to the house separates him from the typical receiver. His coach, Kyle Shanahan, broke down how this makes him ‘different.'

“That's what makes Deebo different,” Shanahan told Greg Papa. “First of all, to have a linebacker hit you like that and to bounce off him like he does everybody, I mean, it's just different to have the base that Deebo has, the hips, the width of his body, it's not built like a normal receiver,” via NBC Sports Bay Area's Angelina Martin.

“And that's what his advantage is in situations like that, but people like that can't go zero to 100 as fast as he does,” Shanahan said. “The way Deebo does it, when he gets that and has a direct line where he can go across the court, as we'll say, it's rarely not to the house.”

On top of his skillset, Deebo Samuel has a thick build at 6-foot, 215 lbs that makes him a nightmare for defenders to tackle. With his performance against the Eagles, it's easy to see why he's so important for the 49ers offense.