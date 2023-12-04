49ers defensive end Nick Bosa knows that Deebo Samuel has all the makings of a player that thrives under pressure after win vs. Eagles.

Coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers needed herculean efforts from its top guys to defeat the team that's currently holding the best record in the NFL. And that's exactly what the 49ers got, especially from wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was such in a dominant mood offensively in linking up with star quarterback Brock Purdy. Samuel ran riot, as in addition to tallying two touchdown catches out of four overall, catching the ball for a total of 116 yards, he also put up 22 yards on three carries (one of which went for a touchdown).

In the end, it was a thorough demolition for the 49ers over the Eagles, with Samuel drawing some lavish praise overall from the football world after a gigantic performance that moved San Francisco to 9-3 on the year. But there may not be a bigger fan of Samuel after his amazing night than Nick Bosa, who has such a close account of how beyond his impact on the field, explaining that it's the 27-year old wideout's unselfishness and ability to thrive amid adversity that sets him far apart from his peers.

“I think he's the epitome of unselfishness. He got paid and obviously that comes with a lot of pressure to be the guy. And when you have so many dudes, you're not going to get those opps very often,” Bosa said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. “But I love the fact that he can talk and set the stage and walk into a hostile environment and just thrive. That's what greatness is made of, for sure.”

The key to dominating despite the limited touches is to make the opportunities that do come their way count, and that's exactly what Deebo Samuel did on Sunday. The 49ers star wideout has seen his targets per game drop from 7.2 last season to 5.3 this year, but Samuel has been a more damaging force nonetheless, averaging 4.2 yards more per catch.

Samuel has clearly been well worth his price tag, as opposing defenses constantly fret about him. And as Nick Bosa said, the 27-year old wide receiver has the psychological makeup of someone who flourishes in the NFL, which bodes well for the 49ers' chances of mounting a push for the Super Bowl.