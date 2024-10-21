Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to bulldoze teams in the 2024 NFL season. Their latest victims were the San Francisco 49ers, as the Chiefs eked out a 28-10 victory in Santa Clara on Sunday to stay unbeaten. And speaking of bulldozing, Niners defensive back Malik Mustapha got lit up in the end zone by no other than Mahomes during the quarterback's rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That rushing score by Mahomes extended the Chiefs' lead and left Mustapha seeing stars. Mustapha tried to stop Mahomes from scoring but failed miserably, as he got sent to the ground after colliding with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Mahomes isn't the most physically gifted player in the NFL but he's got around four inches and over 15 pounds on Mustapha.

A true sport, Mustapha used a meme to admit that Mahomes got the better of him on that play.

Mahomes did not have a great performance overall but the Chiefs still found a way to win against the same team they defeated at Super Bowl 58 last February. He passed for just 154 yards with zero interceptions and a couple of interceptions thrown while completing just 16 of his 27 passes.

As for the 49ers, they failed to keep up with Kansas City, in part because of poor play under center by quarterback Brock Purdy and due to the absences of some of their top weapons. Christian McCaffrey has yet to play while Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both did not finish the Chiefs game.

Social media users react to Patrick Mahomes' bullying 49ers' Malik Mustapha 

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fans online had all sorts of reactions to what Mahomes did to the 49ers rookie:

“It's officially dad bod season as Patrick Mahomes trucks #49ers DB Malik Mustapha despite being built like a Greek god.” – @StarcadeMediaKC

“What a play! Mahomes really knows how to electrify the crowd. That touchdown just lit up the game! 🔥🙌” – @PrasathTVK

Related San Francisco 49ers NewsArticle continues below
49ers QB Brock Purdy gives ‘sad’ reaction to brutal Brandon Aiyuk injury
49ers QB Brock Purdy gives ‘sad’ reaction to brutal Brandon Aiyuk injury
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers instant reaction to epic Week 7 win vs. 49ers
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers instant reaction to epic Week 7 win vs. 49ers
Was Taylor Swift at Chiefs’ win over the 49ers?
Was Taylor Swift at Chiefs’ win over the 49ers?

“Patrick Mahomes laid the wood on Malik Mustapha” – @MySportsUpdate

“Oh … just realized it was 49ers safety Malik Mustapha, who has dealt some big-league licks vs. the Chiefs today, who got trucked by Mahomes.” – @jeff_rosen88