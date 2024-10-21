Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to bulldoze teams in the 2024 NFL season. Their latest victims were the San Francisco 49ers, as the Chiefs eked out a 28-10 victory in Santa Clara on Sunday to stay unbeaten. And speaking of bulldozing, Niners defensive back Malik Mustapha got lit up in the end zone by no other than Mahomes during the quarterback's rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That rushing score by Mahomes extended the Chiefs' lead and left Mustapha seeing stars. Mustapha tried to stop Mahomes from scoring but failed miserably, as he got sent to the ground after colliding with the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Mahomes isn't the most physically gifted player in the NFL but he's got around four inches and over 15 pounds on Mustapha.

A true sport, Mustapha used a meme to admit that Mahomes got the better of him on that play.

Mahomes did not have a great performance overall but the Chiefs still found a way to win against the same team they defeated at Super Bowl 58 last February. He passed for just 154 yards with zero interceptions and a couple of interceptions thrown while completing just 16 of his 27 passes.

As for the 49ers, they failed to keep up with Kansas City, in part because of poor play under center by quarterback Brock Purdy and due to the absences of some of their top weapons. Christian McCaffrey has yet to play while Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both did not finish the Chiefs game.

Social media users react to Patrick Mahomes' bullying 49ers' Malik Mustapha

Fans online had all sorts of reactions to what Mahomes did to the 49ers rookie:

“It's officially dad bod season as Patrick Mahomes trucks #49ers DB Malik Mustapha despite being built like a Greek god.” – @StarcadeMediaKC

“What a play! Mahomes really knows how to electrify the crowd. That touchdown just lit up the game! 🔥🙌” – @PrasathTVK

“Patrick Mahomes laid the wood on Malik Mustapha” – @MySportsUpdate

“Oh … just realized it was 49ers safety Malik Mustapha, who has dealt some big-league licks vs. the Chiefs today, who got trucked by Mahomes.” – @jeff_rosen88