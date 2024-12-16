It hasn’t been a good week for De’Vondre Campbell. The San Francisco 49ers suspended Campbell, and general manager John Lynch chimed in on the situation. Also, Nick Bosa revealed a telling detail on the fiasco, according to a post on X by Nick Wagoner.

“#49ers DE Nick Bosa said LB De'Vondre Campbell was complaining in locker room before the game. He nearly stepped in at the time but didn't want to ‘create more of a distraction. I kind of saw the foreshadowing and I definitely didn't think it was going to result in that.’ ”

49ers DE Nick Bosa watching season fade away

It’s hasn’t been the greatest season for Bosa, who has recorded only seven sacks in 11 games this season. It’s a far cry from the total of 18.5 he racked up as the AP defensive player of the year in 2022.

Bosa said the team needs to find out its toughness toward the end of the season, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“We're going to find out who wants to be here the next few weeks,” Bosa said. “Obviously, it's slim and that's not really the focus. The focus is to win games and to put our best out there.”

The controversy involving Campbell started when he refused to take the field in the third quarter of last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers lost, 12-6, with Campbell's behavior becoming a hot-button issue after the contest. Campbell has received severe backlash from people within the organization. That includes head coach Kyle Shanahan and players like George Kittle and Charvarius Ward. The latter said he expected Campbell to get cut.

The 31-year-old Campbell, earned All-Pro honors in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. He signed a one-year $5 million deal with the 49ers for this season. Campbell will not be paid for the last three games of the season.

Where will the 49ers go from here?

Bosa said he didn’t know if the 49ers should shut any players down as the season fades.

“I don't know,” Bosa said. “I think if you're healthy you should play, and I think momentum created in the next few games could be really big for the offseason.”

Shanahan said the 49ers didn’t get the job done against the Rams.

“I thought we played good enough to win,” Shanahan said. “Obviously, on defense and special teams, but we just definitely didn't play good enough on offense. I thought the main thing, didn't get the run game going, which was huge. I thought that was a difference in the two offenses. They got the run game going better than we did and we had a couple opportunities there in the pass game that, I think, could have led to 14 points. Didn't have a lot of them, but we definitely had a couple and didn't make those and that's what it led to.”