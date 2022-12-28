By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has been playing some of the best football of his career this season. Unfortunately for the NFL’s sack leader, he has now appeared on the injury report.

Nick Bosa was a non-participant in the 49ers practice on Wednesday. He is currently dealing with an illness that sidelined him.

With Bosa leading the charge, the 49ers defense has looked like the best unit in the NFL. Over their last eight games, as the 49ers have gone 8-0, they have allowed more than 20 points just once.

Nick Bosa himself has put together arguably the best season of any defender in the NFL in 2022. While earning his third Pro Bowl nod, he has dominated opposing offenses with ease. He has recorded 48 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a league-leading 17.5 total sacks.

Over the past four games, Nick Bosa has cemented himself as maybe the NFL’s best pass rusher. Through this stretch, he has recorded 15 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and six sacks.

In Week 17, the 49ers will be taking on a Las Vegas Raiders that are currently dealing with their own problems.

If Nick Bosa is unable to take the field in Week 17, the 49ers defense will still likely be able to limit the Jarrett Stidham-led Raiders offense. But a healthy Nick Bosa would still make his presence felt. And with the potential to reach 20 sacks, he could look to take the field, regardless of how he feels.