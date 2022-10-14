Nick Bosa’s status for 49ers Week 6 game vs. Falcons revealed

When Nick Bosa left the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 5 game with a groin injury, it sent minor tremors through the team’s fanbase.

Now granted, injuries are nothing new to the Niners at this point, as it feels like a quarter of their team has been on the injury report at one point or another this season, with Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw already ruled out for Week 6, but frankly, Bosa is arguably the team’s best player, and his impact on the game is quite challenging to replace, even with promising options like 2022 second-round pick Drake Jackson and 2021 trade acquisition Charles Omenihu.

Fortunately, unlike Armstead and Kinlaw, Bosa’s status is a bit more fluid for Week 6, as Kyle Shanahan detailed on Friday how Bosa not only returned to practice on Friday but “looked good,” as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s not bad enough to say he’s out, but you have to be careful with whoever has that and, obviously, especially Nick,” Shanahan said.

With an NFL-leading six sacks on the season so far and a domineering spot on opposing teams’ offensive scouting reports, getting Bosa back for Week 6 would be a major boon for the Niners in Atlanta, especially with a running quarterback like Marcus Mariotta under center – or, more realistically, in the shotgun. If he can’t go, Shanahan and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will likely turn to Omenihu as a starter, with Jackson and Kerry Hyder Jr. playing key roles for the coming off the bench opposite stater Samson Ebukam.