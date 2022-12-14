By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have a great opportunity to tighten their grip on the top spot in the NFC West division this comingThursday when they face off against rivals Seattle Seahawks in a game that Niners defensive end Nick Bosa can’t wait to play.

Via Cam Inman of 49ers.com:

“We’re definitely expecting an all-out war, probably similar to ’19, just really big stakes and two teams that know each other really well and don’t particularly like each other. Yeah it should be fun”

The 49ers are leading the NFC West with a 9-4 record, while the Seahawks are second with a 7-6. San Francisco also already has a win this season against the Seahawks, with the 49erds beating Seattle at home back in Week 2 to the tune of a 27-7 score. Bosa came up huge on defense for the 49ers in that contest, as he had four total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss and two sacks.

Bosa has been a beast for the 49ers’ defense that enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season No. 1 in the league overall in scoring defense, as San Francisco is allowing only 15.2 points per game. Bosa is a huge reason for that, thanks to his disruptive play. Bosa is tied for No. 1 in the NFL with 14.5 sacks. He was not able to get a sack in the 49ers’ win in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there’s also extra motivation for him to get to Geno Smith in the backfield in the upcoming rematch.

But again, there’s no better motivation for Bosa and the 49ers to win on Thursday than the opportunity to further hurt Seattle’s chances to win the division and make the playoffs.